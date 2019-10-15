|
Carol L. Smith, age 81, of Hammondsport, NY passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at home after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. She was born December 25, 1937, in Buffalo, NY the daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Dininny) Jones.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ona F. Smith; children, Carol M. Smith, Gary M. Smith, Deborah (Peter) Carlsen and Dawn Smith (Brian Hefler); grandchildren, Craig (Rebecca) Carlsen, Kristen (Jake) Hurd, David Smith, Brandi (Jason) Wahl, Jackie Hefler, Cole (Stephanie) Schehr and Kaylee (Trevor) Tuthill, nine great grandchildren, brother, Kenneth (Stella) Jones, sister, Phyllis (Ben) Chartrand and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her infant daughter Jacqueline Kaye Smith, grandson Ryan Schehr, and siblings, Lois Fultz and Cathy Scott.
Mrs. Smith will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was always ready for visitors and enjoyed having coffee and lots of food available to fill her family, friends and pets. Her favorite past times were visiting family and friends, shopping and playing lottery.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Tuesday, October 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name, may be made to St. Jude's at stjude.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 15, 2019