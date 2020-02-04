|
|
Carol Ann Lambert Malone of Hammondsport, NY, born March 25, 1941, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 78.
Mom, Nanny, memories of you fill our hearts and minds like thousands of bright, shining stars in the sky. Thoughts of you will bring a smile to our faces and warmth to our hearts. We love you and miss you now and forever, your family.
Carol received her nursing degree from Monroe Community College, went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Florida International University and an MBA from Barry University. She worked as a nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital for many years before moving to the Ft. Lauderdale, FL area where she continued working as a nurse and nursing administrator.
Upon retirement from her career in nursing, Carol moved to Hammondsport, NY, where she successfully ran the Lake & Vine Bed and Breakfast for over ten years. Carol was an avid gardener, a lover of the arts, and an accomplished cook. She was a member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Hammondsport Chamber of Commerce, many book clubs, and a bridge Club. A devout catholic, Carol was a member of St. Gabriel's Church in Hammondsport, where she was also an active volunteer.
Carol, born in Easton, PA, was the daughter of the late John (Jack) Lambert and the late Mary Schaub Lambert. Carol is survived by her brother James E. Lambert (Mary), her four children, Michelle, John (Mary Elizabeth), Douglas (Connie) and Corinne, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4-7 pm at LaMarche Funeral Home in Hammondsport. Religious services will be held at St. Gabriel's in Hammondsport on Friday, February 7, at 1:00 pm.
Carol will be buried in the family plot at Gethsemane Cemetery in Easton, PA, following services at St. Bernard's Church at a date to be established later.
In place of flowers, the family requests that any remembrance be made in her honor to the American Association of University Women - Bath Branch, or the Fred and Harriett Taylor Memorial Library in Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 4, 2020