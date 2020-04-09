|
Carole Ann Rought, age 77 of Addison, New York peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 5th, 1943 in Olean, New York the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Gluck. Carole was a graduate of Olean High School and later graduated from Elmira College with her associate's degree. She married Burton Rought on June 6th, 1986. She was employed by Steuben County as a confidential secretary for many years, until her retirement in 2008.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and caring for wild birds
Carole will be remembered for her great sense of humor, selfless generosity, kindness to others
Carole is survived by step-children: Sarah (Sara Betts) Payne of Addison, NY and Michael Rought of Addison, NY; five grandchildren; siblings: Duke Gluck of Kansas, Gary Gluck of Cuba, NY and Sandra Carpenter of Olean, NY.
In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by her husband: Burton Rought.
It was Carole's wish that there be no services. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, NY 14801, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 9, 2020