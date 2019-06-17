Home

Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Caroline Allen

Caroline Allen Obituary
Caroline J. Allen, age 79 of Corning, NY passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.

She was born on December 1, 1939 in Bradford, NY, the daughter of the late Barnett and Merle Taylor. She married Clyde Allen, Sr. on April 21, 1958. Caroline worked at the A&P Plant in Horseheads before beginning employment as a home health aide. She worked as a CNA for 10 years before her retirement.

Caroline will be remembered for her love of fishing, camping and crafts. She was a talented knitter and sewer and would refer to herself as a "jack of all trades, and a master of none". Her greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Caroline is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Clyde Allen, Sr. of Corning, NY; children: Clyde (Ann) Allen, Jr. of Corning, NY, Lyndon Allen of Beaver Dams, NY, Marjorie (Kenneth) Gallimore of Moyock, NC, Jessica (Miles) Taylor of Corning, NY; dear friend, Bonnie Farrell; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Caroline was predeceased by her daughter, April Dilly; five brothers and three sisters.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Charlie Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Bradford Cemetery.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 17, 2019
