|
|
Carolyn L. Zaschak of Corning, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home.
Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Enid (Clark) Hunt. Carolyn was a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School. She married Michael Zaschak on June 5, 1965 in Johnstown, PA. She was employed as a Program Coordinator for the College Center of the Finger Lakes for 15 years before her retirement.
Carolyn was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church, and remained very active over the years. She was an active volunteer for over 30 years with Corning Meals on Wheels. Her family often said Carolyn had the "gift of gab" - always on the phone with her family and many friends. She was a true matriarch. She was our rock! Her greatest joy came from her family - she adored her children and grandchildren and her two dogs, Tallie and Daisy Mae. She was always so grateful for her family's love and adoration. Her family's hearts are broken and they will miss her dearly.
Carolyn is survived by husband, Michael Zaschak of Corning, NY; children: Lisa (Jimmie Joe) Carl of Corning, NY, Shelly (Michael) Cilip of Corning, NY, Michael Zaschak, II of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren: Emily, Ben, Alexandra, Ellie and Sydney; sister, Joyce Broege of Johnstown, PA; nephews: Brian and Shane Broege; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services will be held at a date to be determined. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's name may be sent to: First Baptist Church, 110 E 1st St, Corning, NY 14830 or Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar St., Corning, NY 14830.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 28, 2020