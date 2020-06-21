Carolyn R. Baker
1954 - 2020
Carolyn R. Baker, 65, of Liberty Pole Road, Lindley (Town of Tuscarora), passed away on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA after a long battle with lung cancer.

Carolyn was born in Los Angeles, California on December 31, 1954 to the late Stanley H. H. and Doris June (Boulio) Converse.

She was a graduate of Troupsburg Central School. She went on to earn a fashion degree from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo, NY.

As a young woman, Carolyn served in the US Army for four years, two of which were spent in Korea. She worked as a corrections officer in both New York and Maine and later was employed for 10 years at Metamora Plastics in Elkland, PA. Her last job prior to retirement was as a decorator at World Kitchen LLC in Corning doing a job that she truly enjoyed.

She enjoyed gardening and loved to grow and nurture flowers.

She is married to Larry G. Baker Sr. who survives. Other survivors include her dear friend, Vickie Howlett and her sister in law, Joan (Mark) Coates.

There will be no funeral services.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull. Carolyn's family wishes to extend their gratitude to all those mourning our loss.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
