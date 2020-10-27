1/1
Carrie Jane (Mapes) OBourn
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Jane Mapes OBourn, age 61, of Beaver Dams, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Carrie was the loving daughter of Hugh Leroy and Betty Jane (Gee) Mapes born on September 15, 1959 in Corning, NY.

She was a graduate of Bradford Central School.

Carrie lived life on her terms, independent to the last. She was smart, innovative and interesting. Family and get togethers with family were the utmost important to her. She loved being with her family, neighbors and friends. She especially enjoyed sitting around the campfire with Almeda and Sam. She lived everyday to its fullest.

Carrie leaves behind her siblings, Delores (Jack) Andrews of Spencer, NY, Almeda (Sam) Schreiber of Savona, NY, Gary (Joyce) Mapes of Corning, NY and Harry (Margie) Mapes of Corning as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and care given to Carrie by the nurses at the Dialysis Center at Arnot Health, Pro Action for helping her with her many projects and a especially "Thank You" to her friends and neighbors for always taking the time to check in on her.

There will be no services. Burial will be in Coopers Cemetery, Coopers Plains, NY.

Memorial Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Acly-Stover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved