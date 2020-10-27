Carrie Jane Mapes OBourn, age 61, of Beaver Dams, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Carrie was the loving daughter of Hugh Leroy and Betty Jane (Gee) Mapes born on September 15, 1959 in Corning, NY.
She was a graduate of Bradford Central School.
Carrie lived life on her terms, independent to the last. She was smart, innovative and interesting. Family and get togethers with family were the utmost important to her. She loved being with her family, neighbors and friends. She especially enjoyed sitting around the campfire with Almeda and Sam. She lived everyday to its fullest.
Carrie leaves behind her siblings, Delores (Jack) Andrews of Spencer, NY, Almeda (Sam) Schreiber of Savona, NY, Gary (Joyce) Mapes of Corning, NY and Harry (Margie) Mapes of Corning as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and care given to Carrie by the nurses at the Dialysis Center at Arnot Health, Pro Action for helping her with her many projects and a especially "Thank You" to her friends and neighbors for always taking the time to check in on her.
There will be no services. Burial will be in Coopers Cemetery, Coopers Plains, NY.
Memorial Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.