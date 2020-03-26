|
The loving wife of Edward H. Parker Jr., Mrs. Catherine H. Parker, daughter of the late James and Janet Brown was born September 7th, 1934 in Bayonne, New Jersey. Catherine passed away peacefully the morning of March 25, 2020 at 85 years young, with loving family surrounding her.
At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she was a dedicated member, united in holy matrimony to Edward H. Parker Jr. on August 2, 1952. This union was blessed with seven children, including Edward (Mary) Parker III, Christopher (Mary) Parker, Daun (Jerry) Nichiporuk, Timothy (Danielle) Parker, Heather (Jim) Hines and is now united with her son James (Susan) Parker and daughter, Victoria Parker.
Cathy led a wonderful, happy life. She and Ed were married for almost 68 years and always surrounded by family and friends who shared in her love and laughter.
She was an avid card and Bingo player, loved casinos, was a member of The Loyal Order of the Moose, enjoyed bird watching, reading and watching mystery programs. She retired from Empire Telephone Company where she was the service bureau manager for many years, was a pioneer in starting Cathmars floral shop and then went on to work as a Secretary for her husband, Ed, at Nicholson & Hall; where she was fired a total of five times and quit ten.
As a result of her generous spirit, pleasant and spunky personality, she was loved by many. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, children, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, thirteen siblings, including survived siblings, Eileen (David) Bailey, Jeanne (Ellio) Chiacchio, William (Bette) Brown and preceded in death by Peter (Lillian) Brown, Alec (Della) Brown, Elizabeth (James) Cardy, James (Jenny) Brown, John (Joan) Brown, Joseph (Margaret) Brown, Arthur (Mona) Brown, Patrick (Beverly) Brown and Ronnie (Frank) Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial, by calling 1-800-342-2383 or mailing to American Diabetes Association – P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. The Parker family wishes to thank all caregivers, family and friends for their kind words, prayers and support.
A Celebration of Life for Catherine Parker will be arranged in the coming months.
Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
"Only One, Mother"
Hundreds of stars in the pretty sky
Hundreds of bees in the purple clover
Hundreds of birds that go singing by
But only one mother
The whole world over
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 26, 2020