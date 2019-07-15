|
Catherine "Katie" Sincerbox, 66, of St. Cloud, Florida, formerly of Hammondsport passed away July 10, 2019 in Florida.
She was born September 22, 1952 in Canandaigua, the daughter of David and Mary Kanelly Robbins.
She graduated from Haverling High School and received an accounting degree after High School.
She was the bookkeeper and partner with her husband Ken, for many years at K&K Service Center in Hammondsport and Prattsburgh before moving to St. Cloud in 1987.
Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1995, and after her recovery, she worked with cancer reach for recovery program and visited many women and gave them the courage and support they needed.
Katie loved working with veterans and helping them when and wherever she could. Her favorite hobby was reading cook books and watching the cooking channels. Katie will be remembered for always being there to help someone in need and her love of pets.
Katie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ken and her sisters, Elaine Walters of Bath, Loretta Manketlow of Virginia, and Martha Gray of Ohio, brother David of Alabama and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.
Funeral Services will be held there Thursday at 11 am.
Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA 72 Cameron Street, Bath, N.Y. 14810.
After the committal service, everyone is invited to the Hammondsport American Legion for a luncheon.
Published in The Corning Leader from July 15 to July 16, 2019