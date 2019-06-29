|
On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Heaven welcomed a sweet new angel when Cayson Martin Hively, age 23 months, of Addison, NY, received his wings after a tragic accident.
Cayson came into the world on July 10, 2017 in Corning, NY, the beloved son of Loran Hively Jr. and Bridget Quealy.
Cayson loved hugs and kisses and was a happy go lucky, active little boy. He was cherished by his family, and all who met him were charmed by his outgoing personality, sweet smile, and constant conversation. He loved snuggling up with MaMa to read books, especially Goodnight Moon and animal books. He was her little helper when it was time to do laundry. The highlight of DaDa's week was the huge hug he would receive from Cayson when he got home from work, with an excited, "Hi DaDa!" to go along with it. He enjoyed "helping" with DaDa's computer work, and taking all of the clothes out of his suitcase to sit in it and giggle. Our little buddy adored his big sister and brother, and could often be found sitting in his stroller at their games, munching on treats from the concession stand, clapping his hands, face sticky from a lollipop, yelling, "Yay Kay Kay! Yay Coo Coo!". Bubble baths and playing with water toys were Cayson's favorite things to do with his Camdy. He started nearly every day with a phone call to his beloved MiMi, as she was one of his favorite people in the entire universe. He always looked forward to getting one of the goodie bags she had stashed in her purse. A trip to the carwash with Bampa, his dancing partner, was always a special treat. Sitting on his lap meant it was time for a big tickle and lots of laughs. Playing outside with Grandma and Papa and visiting the farm was something Cayson looked forward to every weekend. Pizza parties and Sunday dinners there were full of good times.
Our littlest guy loved animals, especially puppy dogs like Molly, Ozzy, Rocky, and Gracie and kitty cats like Peanut. Counting train cars, watching Little Baby Bum (or Baby Cars, as he called it) and watching for the garbage truck were among his favorite activities. Mickey and Minnie Mouse were his special friends. Cayson greatly enjoyed food, especially ice cream cones, freezie pops, mac and cheese, applesauce, bananas, cake, oatmeal, Happy Meals, and candy. He could eat an amazing amount for such a little guy! Cayson was infamous for stripping off his shoes, socks, and every other stitch of clothing he could manage. Many mornings he was found in bed saying, "Hi MaMa! Cayson has no pants!".
Left behind to cherish Cayson's memory and miss him desperately are his loving parents, Loran Hively Jr. (DaDa) and Bridget Quealy (MaMa) of Addison, his big sister Katherine Miles (Kay Kay), and big brothers Cooper Miles (Coo Coo) and Camden Hively (Camdy) all of Addison.
He is also survived by his grandparents, John (Bampa) and Cheryl (MiMi) Quealy of Cameron Mills, Loran (Papa) and Tina (Grandma) Hively of Addison; uncles and aunts John (Jennifer) Quealy of Addison, Brian (JoAnn Vanzile) Quealy of Painted Post, Brandon Hively of Addison, Brittany (Jeff) Carlson of Addison; great grandparents Helen Scudder of Painted Post, Joseph Tostanoski of Corning, Anne Hively of Addison; cousins Hunter, Allyssa, Colton and Walker Quealy, CJ Kress, Jonathan and Braden Carlson; great uncles and aunts Linda Fagan of Geneva, Pamela Price of Painted Post, Gary Hively of Corning, Misty (John) Hively-Pierce of Lindley, Joe Tostanoski of Corning, Steve Tostanoski of Corning.
Taking care of Cayson in Heaven are his great grandfather, Russell Scudder, great grandparents, John and Onalee Quealy, great grandfather, Gary Hively, great grandmother, Sharon Tostanoski, and great uncle, David Fagan.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street. Addison. The funeral will be at the convenience of the family, and burial will be at Addison Rural Cemetery, Addison.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cayson's name may be sent to Addison Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 164, Addison, NY 14801.
Kind words or fond memories of sweet Cayson can be offered to the family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Cayson was our little adventurer, always on the go, never still for long. While Heaven has gained a special angel, the world is a sadder place now that our precious boy has embarked on his biggest adventure yet. Night night, Cayson. We love you!
Published in The Corning Leader on June 29, 2019