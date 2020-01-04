|
|
Cecelia Kiklowicz, 96, died January 1 at her home in Seal Beach, CA, after a brief illness. She was born to Marcel and Helen Wagner in Bradford, NY, where she lived for 78 years. She was a parishioner at St. Stanislaus Church there, and a member of its Rosary Society. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Kiklowicz, and her brothers, Chester and Edward Wagner.
A long-time member and past president of the Business and Professional Women's Club, she started her career at Corning Glass Works, ultimately retiring from Taylor Wineries in Hammondsport, NY. Moving to CA in 2001 to be with family, she became an active member of the Red Hat Society, the Philippine Club, and the Polish club, among others. She was a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Seal Beach.
She is survived by her sons, M. Victor (Linda) of Oceanside, CA, Peter (Rachelle) of Lakewood, CA, sister Natalie Wagner of Washington, NC, grandsons Douglas and Christopher, several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 4, 2020