Cecilia P. Gomes, age 87, of Painted Post, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on April 8, 1932 in Corning, the daughter of the late Theodore and Bella (Comosh) Luiz. She married Mario Gomes on November 28, 1948. He predeceased her on August 11, 2010.
She was a devoted wife, nurturing mother and grandmother. Her smile was infectious especially when she was having fun at the holidays, singing, dancing and conducting music. Mario and she loved being the center of attraction while dancing especially the polka. She loved to take meticulous care of her home and outdoor environment and was always dressed to the nines.
Many young children were raised by her during their day care and school age lives. They returned often in later years to see her and thank her for her care and comfort that formulated their early lives.
Her overwhelming love of everything Portuguese was apparent in her everyday life. Keeping tradition and traditional foods at the holidays was so important to her. She wanted to impart to the next generation the importance of the Portuguese heritage. All who knew her, loved her enthusiasm for life and everything Portuguese.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Robert) Flynn of Syracuse, Cecilia Stiles of Painted Post, and Mary Ann (Thomas) Stamilio of Florida, grandchildren, Robert (Jessie) Flynn, and Thomas (Rachael) Flynn, Catherine (Ryne) Varney, Shannon (Eric) Rappa, Kristopher (Tami) Stiles, great grandchildren, Ashlynn, Aryn, and August Rappa, Kira Stiles, and Charlotte Flynn. Along with her husband, Mario, Cecilia was predeceased by her son-in-law, James Stiles in 2013, and siblings Alice Luiz, Mary Ferreira, Laurinda Freitas, and Gabrielle Luiz.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church 155 State Street, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the .
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 27, 2019