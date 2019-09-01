|
|
Conesus: Charlene passed peacefully on August 24, 2019, at age 77, with her husband and children by her side.
Predeceased by her parents James & Gladys Holden, son Gary R. Knapp Jr. "Bubba", brothers Jim and Jay Holden, best friend Bonita Card, and many of her loved animals.
Survived by her husband of 58 years Gary R. Knapp Sr. and children; Kelli (Joseph) Cordaro of Greece, Michael Knapp (Debi Caudill) of Leicester, Jamie (Sara) Knapp of Conesus, Robbie (Stacy) Knapp of Avon, Jennifer Knapp-Brown of Perry, and Jessica (Brian) Jarvis of Retsof; daughter-in-law Cindy Knapp of Caledonia; daughter-in-law Sandy Knapp of Pavilion; siblings; Marcia Monroe of Corning, Zeno "Sonny" Randell of Corning, and Philip Holden of Dundee; 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren that were dearly loved by Charlene. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and her beloved dog Dakota.
Charlene spent her life enjoying gardening, bird watching, murder mysteries, crocheting, family picnics, baking, bowling, traveling in the big rig, and loving her family. She will be deeply missed.
At Charlene's request no formal funeral services will be held.
In her memory memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410.
To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 1, 2019