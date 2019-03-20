|
Charles "Chuck" A. Austin, age 86 of Millbury, Ohio, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, and Corning, NY, a man of extraordinary deep faith, peacefully went home to the Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019. He never met a person who was not already one of his best friends, and he was loved by all. One could count on the biggest smile and wonderful greeting accompanied by a huge hug from Charles.
He is survived by his wife of nine beautiful years: Charlotte (Sue) Austin; their daughters: Debbie Montopoli, Cathy (Mike) Norell, Kelley (Bob) Rowland; sons: Pat (Julie) Gose, and Mick (Renee) Gose; grandchildren: Grant Gose, Valerie Norell, Tyler Rowland, and Kaddie Rowland; sisters: Josephine Sabran, Margaret (Lawrence) Hibbard, Blanche (Steve) Ames; brothers: Carl Austin, Garth (Maryellen) Austin, William (Marge) Austin.
He was predeceased by his biological mother as an infant, Vera Ford Austin, his father and mother: Victor and Helen (Hillyard) Austin, his baby son, Howard, and brother, Frank Austin.
Charles worked for 24 years at JC Penney at the Arnot Mall, then after retirement he worked as a hall monitor for Corning East High School for nine years, the best job of his life.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. Corning, NY 14830 on Saturday, March 23, 2018 from 9:00 am-Noon. Family will return at 1:00 pm for a funeral service with Pastor John Armstrong officiating. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.
The family wishes to extend thanks to all those who have been a part of this journey with so much caring, kindness, well wishes and prayers.
Donations in Charles' name may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Hospice of North Western Ohio, or an organization of choice.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 20, 2019