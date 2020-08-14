1/1
Charles A. "Chuck" Dengler
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. "Chuck" Dengler, age 70, passed away on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at Arnot Ogdon Hospital in Elmira.

Chuck was born on September 2nd, 1949 in Rochester NY to the late Elmer & Helen (Bender) Dengler. Chuck was the Sales Manager for many Rochester dealerships for 35 years; he loved being outdoors, mowing the lawn, watching the stars; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing & bowled in his younger years. Chuck enjoyed life and could be found having a beer and enjoying a cigar; however, he loved nothing more than spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 51 years, Doreen (Newcome) Dengler; his children: Amy (Scott) Hamilton, Christine (Doug) Dengler & Jennifer (Dave) Bates; his grandchildren: Alex, Casey (Ashley), Tommy, Mason, & Austin; his great-grandchildren: Remi, Colton, Ziah, & Oakley; his sisters: Rosemary Plane & Ellen (Tom) Graves; and many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

In addition to his parents, Chuck is predeceased by his brothers: Wayne & Dwight Dengler.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Prattsburgh Ambulance Company, 13 Allis St., Prattsburgh NY 14873.

To leave an online condolence, please visit BairdFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved