Charles A. "Chuck" Dengler, age 70, passed away on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at Arnot Ogdon Hospital in Elmira.
Chuck was born on September 2nd, 1949 in Rochester NY to the late Elmer & Helen (Bender) Dengler. Chuck was the Sales Manager for many Rochester dealerships for 35 years; he loved being outdoors, mowing the lawn, watching the stars; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing & bowled in his younger years. Chuck enjoyed life and could be found having a beer and enjoying a cigar; however, he loved nothing more than spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 51 years, Doreen (Newcome) Dengler; his children: Amy (Scott) Hamilton, Christine (Doug) Dengler & Jennifer (Dave) Bates; his grandchildren: Alex, Casey (Ashley), Tommy, Mason, & Austin; his great-grandchildren: Remi, Colton, Ziah, & Oakley; his sisters: Rosemary Plane & Ellen (Tom) Graves; and many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
In addition to his parents, Chuck is predeceased by his brothers: Wayne & Dwight Dengler.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Prattsburgh Ambulance Company, 13 Allis St., Prattsburgh NY 14873.
