Charles A. Van Wie, Jr. age 95 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Born on May 17, 1924 in Delhi, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Louise (Schneider) Van Wie. Charlie was a graduate of South Kortright Central School, class of 1941. After graduation he moved to Corning, NY where he worked at Corning Glass before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served during World War II in the South Pacific on the USS Besugo SS321 from 1943 to 1946. After being honorably discharged, he met and married Gladys Utter on June 1, 1947. He then served in the United States Air Force in Germany under the German Occupation Berlin Airlift for two years. Charlie was honored by joining the first Twin Tiers Honor Flight in Washington D.C. on April 12, 2014. After his years of military service, he helped on the Utter family farm in Stamford, NY before moving to Painted Post in 1953 where he began working for the Thompson Motor Co. as an auto mechanic for 27 years before its closing.
In his younger years, Charlie enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could often be found outside working in his vegetable gardens - making wonderful home cooked meals for his family. He had a talent for carving wood, and made many model ships from scratch throughout the years. He will be remembered as a spiritual man, and a man of strong faith.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Gladys Van Wie of Painted Post, NY; daughters: Judith (Larry) Hall of Beaver Dams, NY, Patricia (Robert) Vargo of Big Flats, NY, Donna (Bud) Nudo of New Hartford, NY; grandchildren: Mark (Michelle) Hall of Grand Prairie, TX, Marsha (Gregory) Villaroman of Hobart, IN, Michael Hall of Newport, NC, Matthew (Laura) Hall of Elmira, NY, Luke Bunner of Painted Post, NY, Danica (Louis) Rigos of Mineola, NY, Erikh Vargo of Corning, NY, Sierra Nudo of New Hartford, NY, Ryan Nudo of Mohawk, NY; great grandchildren: Ashley, Austin, Aimee, Aaron, Andrew and Adam Hall, Mychaela, Kyler, and Spencer Villaroman, Jacob, Emily, Abagayle, Catelynne and Kendra Hall, Jonathan, Kristle, Natalie and Noah Hall, Gabriel Bunner, Eliana Rigos and Carmen Rizzuti; sister, Joyce Brush of Delhi, NY; brother-in-law, Robert Utter of Colorado Springs, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by grandson, Andrew Nudo; great granddaughter, Alexis Villaroman; three brothers; and one sister.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12:00 to 1;00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 PM, Pastor Jon Pitman officiating. Burial with full military honors will take place at Bath National Cemetery, Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 27, 2020