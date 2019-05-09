|
Charles Paul Bavisotto, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 6, 2019
Charlie was born on March 30, 1927. Loving husband of the late Gloria Bavisotto (nee Lohr). Beloved son of the late Salvatore and Mary Grace Bavisotto (nee Giardina). Devoted father of Steven Bavisotto and Samuel (Nancy) Bavisotto, of Virginia, Mary (Warren) Arneson of North Carolina, and Christine (William) Hudson of Missouri. Dearest grandfather of Charlie Bavisotto, Ashley and Caitlin Arneson, Laura (Scott) McClure, Jennifer (Trevor) Olwig, and Matthew (Hillary) Hudson. Great grandfather of three and survived by several nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Stella Baer, and the late Peter, Philip, Joseph, Samuel and Stella Bavisotto. Family gratitude to Joanne Marshall for her companionship to Charlie.
Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy in World War II. He earned a business degree from Ithaca College. He was a Contract Administrator for many years with General Electric and the Federal Government. Charlie enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing cards and spending time with family. He was a member of the Elks Club for many years. He will be remembered for his big heart and infectious smile.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street, Corning, New York. Burial and full military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to by going to or the Veterans of Foreign Wars by going to vfw.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 9, 2019