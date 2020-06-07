Charles D. "Dick" Evans, age 82, of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with his family at his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Florence Evans; his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy K. (Kreisler) Evans. He is survived by his beloved children: James D. (Tracey) Evans and David K. (Stacey) Evans; grandchildren: Cameron, Jake, Madison and Zachary; great granddaughter: Piper; brothers: Robert (Carol) Evans and Ward (Donna) Evans; along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Together with the love of his life, Nancy and Dick spent a lot of their free time giving back to the community. They volunteered at the Corning Museum of Glass, AARP, Elmira Food Bank and as an election inspector during many elections. They were the primary organizers for the class reunions every five years for the Class of 1955 at Elmira Free Academy. Both Nancy and Dick worked at Eldridge Park. Nancy worked the putt putt course and Dick was the conductor of the Train. Dick also helped build the boat house for "Jasper" and the scaled down model of the Mark Twain Study for the putt putt course. Dick retired from Chapel Lumber after 38 years of dedicated service as a counter salesman. He was a member of the F & AM Masonic Lodge, was a ham radio operator, an avid photographer, enjoyed woodworking and sculpted many things from copper. Dick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dick's name may be directed to the Local Food Bank. Graveside services will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Woodlawn Cemetery Eastview section at 1:00 pm. Reverend Veronica Seeley will officiate. Dick's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.