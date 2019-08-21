Home

Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Charles Darryl Gamble


1962 - 2019
Charles Darryl Gamble Obituary
Charles Darryl Gamble, age 56 of Corning, New York passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Born on September 5, 1962 in Niagara Falls, New York, he was the son of the late Arthur Gamble and Arelia Gamble. He worked as a ware handler for Corelle Brands for 28 years.

Charles family will remember his amazing work ethic and love for his career and working around the house. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and having barbecues with his friends and family. He will be remembered most for his generosity, kindness, patience, integrity and willingness to always help and provide for those in need. His spirituality and love for God was very important to him.

Charles is survived by his wife, Teresa Gamble of Corning, NY; children: Aaron Gamble of Corning, NY, Kashari Snowden of Rochester, NY; bonus daughter, Shyasia McCullough; mother, Arelia Gamble of Corning, NY; grandchildren: Brealle Pope, Jaylah Kittelberger; brother, Arthur V. Gamble of Corning, NY sister, Arleen Gamble of Rochester, NY; god son, Jamel Mortis; loving in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives, friends and loved ones from all over the world.

Charles was predeceased by his father, Arthur Gamble and brother, Phillip Gamble.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm.

Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery in Corning, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles's name may be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
