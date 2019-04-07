|
Charles F. Berry, age 88, of Big Flats, NY formerly of South Corning, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.
Chuck was born on January 21, 1931 in Corning to Francis and Isabel (Gill) Berry. He graduated from Corning Free Academy (1949) and attended Alfred State. Chuck served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955. Chuck married Donna McCormick on August 6, 1955 in Rochester. He retired from New York Telephone as an associate engineer after 30 years of service.
Chuck was a Boy Scout Troop Leader and a member of the Elks and American Legion. He was an avid hunter and golfer and shared skiing and sailing with his son. Chuck won blue ribbons for winemaking at the NY State Fair. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and the National War Plane Museum, and was a communicant of All Saints Parish. When he moved to Big Flats Chuck attended St. Mary Our Mother Church.
He is survived by his wife Donna; daughter, Colleen (Scott) Ignaszewski of Painted Post; son, Peter (Michele) Berry of Manassas, VA; grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) Ignaszewski of Port Tobacco, MD, Kathleen (Josh) Berry Corrado of Fredericksburg, VA, Caitlin Ignaszewski of Spotsylvania, VA, Erin (Jeremy) Berry Tan of Port Orchard, WA; great grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin, and Tyler; sister-in-law, Alice McCormick Ennis of Fairport, NY; three nieces, one nephew, and several cousins. Chuck was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Gustina.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 9th from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 10th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning with Father Lewis Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or to at www.stjude.org.
Chuck's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 7, 2019