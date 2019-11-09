|
Charles F. Crance, age 69 of Lawrenceville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Born January 21, 1950 in Blossburg, he was the son of the late Jasper and Lena (Gardner) Crance. Chuck worked for Metamora in Elkland for many years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed collecting antiques, hunting, camping and coffee at the Bum Steer with friends. Chuck was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Gee); his daughter, Shannon (Joel) Youmans of Lawrenceville; his grandbabies, Kingston and Estelle and his fur companion, Luna. He was preceded in death by a sister. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St. Elkland on Wednesday, 5:00 – 6:00 PM. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 6:00 PM. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 9, 2019