Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Leedecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Leedecke


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Leedecke Obituary
Charles Leedecke of 6 Wilson Way, Bath, NY, entered in rest at home, on January 17, 2020.

He was born September 9, 1921 in Port Richmond, Staten Island, NY, the son of John and Matilda Poleschner Leedecke. He married Stella Slawick on May 29, 1948. He was predeceased by his wife Stella Leedecke.

He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Walter) Piepke of Portland, OR and Jane (Barry) Saville of Mocksville, NC, his son Charles J. (Debbie) Leedecke of New Bedford, MA, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He served in the Army during World War II and retired from the Bath VAMC in Bath, NY. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Free and Accepted Masons, and the Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173.

Charles requested a private burial with military honors at the Bath National Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -