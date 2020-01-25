|
|
Charles Leedecke of 6 Wilson Way, Bath, NY, entered in rest at home, on January 17, 2020.
He was born September 9, 1921 in Port Richmond, Staten Island, NY, the son of John and Matilda Poleschner Leedecke. He married Stella Slawick on May 29, 1948. He was predeceased by his wife Stella Leedecke.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Walter) Piepke of Portland, OR and Jane (Barry) Saville of Mocksville, NC, his son Charles J. (Debbie) Leedecke of New Bedford, MA, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He served in the Army during World War II and retired from the Bath VAMC in Bath, NY. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Free and Accepted Masons, and the Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173.
Charles requested a private burial with military honors at the Bath National Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 25, 2020