Charles T. Sorge, age 71, of South Carolina and Bath, NY, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in South Carolina. He was born on June 11, 1949 in Corning, the son of the late Francis and Helen (Warren) Sorge.
Charlie worked for Corning Inc and he later retired from Morgan Stanley as Senior Vice President following 20 years of service. He organized and held the Children's Miracle Network charity events on the Keuka Maid for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara A. Sorge, sons, Charles (Heather) Sorge Jr of Tioga and Mark Sorge of Arizona, brother, Francis Michael Sorge of Corning, brothers-in-law, Sam Gullo of Painted Post and Jeffrey Gullo of Bath, grandchildren, Destiny Sorge, Gage Sorge, Aiden Sorge, and Chloe Sorge, Godson, Joe Bamonti of South Carolina, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his daughter, Corrie L. Sorge and his sister-in-law, Paula Gullo.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, all services will be private. Charlie's family would like to direct friends to a virtual memorial by going to www.facebook.com/CharlieSorgeMemorial.
Please copy and paste into your browser. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the charity of one's choice
