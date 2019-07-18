|
Charlotte L. Kessler Hinshillwood, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2019. She was born 6/2/28 in Danville, PA to Harry and Mildred Shultz Kessler. She worked for J.J. Newberry Retail Store after school from age 14. Later she was employed as an attendant at local Danville State Hospital for two summers. After graduation from high school she was a clerk at Danville Town Hall.
She married Harry Hinshillwood in 1946 when he returned from active duty on board ship in Pacific Theatre during World War II.
During her children's years, before they entered high school, Charlotte was a 'stay at home mom and foster mother'. She and her family cared for many newborns until they were adopted. Later she and Harry became foster parents to Ellen Marie Ross and Marlene Garner, until they married.
Charlotte, Harry and their family enjoyed camping with relatives and friends in many beautiful state parks located in PA and NY states.
Charlotte worked at A & P Food Plant for eight years, then was employed by Corning Glass Works for 19 years, retiring from the Fallbrook Plant in 1991, which is now Corning, Inc.
After she and Harry retired, they traveled around the country visiting relatives and many beautiful Federal Parks.
Charlotte was married to Harry for 72 years. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, Sherry (E. Jackson) Osburn of Campbell, NY and Amy Hinshillwood of Corning, NY; two foster daughters, Ellen Ross Pelloni (Russell) of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, Marlene Garner Bojorques (Trini) of Valley Farms, Arizona, her brother, Allen Kessler (Betty) of Milton, PA; five grandchildren, Jackson T. Osburn (Tara) of Caton, NY, Jonathon Osburn (Kelley Lynn) of Campbell, NY, Tamara Kay Jones (Leonard) of Rochester, NY, Kelly Geyer Glosser of Campbell, NY and Jeremy Geyer of Campbell, NY, six foster grandchildren,13 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, four nephews and two nieces.
Charlotte was predeceased by a son, Harry Hinshillwood III and beloved sisters, Marguerite Wynn and Kathryn Spaid.
She was a member of the Campbell United Methodist Church and former member of several local organizations.
She loved all her family dearly and enjoyed being involved in their activities, until recently.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Campbell. Gifts in her name may be made to the Campbell United Methodist Church, Campbell, NY 14821.
Fagan's Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019