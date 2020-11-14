Cheryl A. Batley (CB), 66, of Painted Post, went to be with her Lord and loved ones on November 11th, 2020 after an extended illness.
She was a 1972 graduate of CPP West High School. She also earned degrees from Corning Community College and Buffalo State College. She held a variety of jobs in her earlier career and retired, after 13 years, as a Service Coordinator for Arc of Steuben.
Cheryl was an avid sports fan from the time she was a little girl. She played softball in high school, college and beyond. She was a long-time member of a competitive pool team in Bath, NY. Her loyalty never wavered for the NY Giants, NY Yankees and Penn State (and you learned quickly not to call during game time, however, she did enjoy texting with her nephews and great nephew, Gunnar, during the games!).
Her favorite place in the world to be, when she was able, was her home on Keuka Lake. She had a love of beautiful sunsets, a moon in any stage, a float on the lake, and most of all a cup of coffee on the front porch. She has many lifetime friends from her childhood summers at the lake.
Cheryl is predeceased by her parents, Marcia and William Batley.
She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Roy) Swimley of Painted Post and Marcie Reno (Mark Anglehart) of Florida; nephews, Scott Swimley of Painted Post, Shane Swimley of Corning, Ron (Glenda) Gurnsey of Catonsville, Maryland, Jeff (Patty) Gurnsey of Horseheads and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Cheryl is also survived by many close friends, some friendships of over 50 years. One of her friends commented that if she was your friend, it was for life. We would like to thank each one for their support over the last 15 years of her struggles. Your cards, visits, and helping with care as needed meant the world to us.
Cheryl was especially fond of her little neighbor boy, Asher, who assisted her with many daily household chores.
Due to caution with COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. A private burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Corning, NY.
Cheryl was always generous in her support of youth sports, veterans, and animals. Any donations, in her name, can be directed to a charity of your choice
.
Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with the arrangements. Kind words and memories may be shared with Cheryl's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.