|
|
Cheryl L. Baxendale formerly of Prattsburgh, New York. It is with great sadness that the family of Cheryl L Baxendale announces her passing on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 60. She was an amazing lifelong baker with a very strong willed spirit and a great love for animals.
Cheryl will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 26 years Jeffery, her daughter Stacey (Craig), their son Jacob (Brittany) and her granddaughter Aubrie. Cheryl will also be fondly remembered by her father Edward Randolph, brothers Edward (Teresa) and Patrick (Lisa), her half brother Charles Edward and half sister Christine, mother-in-law Judy, sisters-in-law Sharon (Keith) and Mary and brother-in-law Peter (Sherri), along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Following Cheryl's wishes there will be no formal services. Those that desire to make memorial donations can do so at any local animal organizations in memory of Cheryl.
Arrangements are being handled by Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, New York.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 14, 2019