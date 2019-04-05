Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curtis Baptist Church
Campbell, NY
Cheryl Rose Shoemaker


Cheryl Rose Shoemaker was taken to heaven by her lord on March 28, 2019. She was born in Bath, NY on May 23, 1954. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Shoemaker.

She is survived by her mother, Vera Shoemaker of Campbell, NY, sisters Ann Hooker of Savona, NY, Donna Best of Campbell, NY, Rita Campbell of Washington and brother Blake Shoemaker (Kathy) of Horseheads, NY, one niece and seven nephews, and close friends.

Cheryl graduated from Campbell Central School in 1972. She worked in Washington D.C. and then traveled to California where she lived and worked for 25 years. Cheryl returned to Campbell and was employed at Corning Community College and retired.

Cheryl enjoyed her crafts and fishing. She loved to travel. Her cats Ci Ci and Cleo were the love of her life.

She was a longtime member of Curtis Baptist Church in Campbell. A memorial service will be held for her on May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the church with Pastor Dale Ingraham officiating.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
