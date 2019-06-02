Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
National Hotel
Bath, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Bush

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chester Bush Obituary
Chester Bush of Bath, NY, passed away February 17th at Strong Memorial Hospital.

He taught music and truly enjoyed performing in, and attending, quality concerts.

A celebration of his life will be held at the National Hotel in Bath, Sunday, June 9th from 2:00-4:00 for all who wish to honor his memory.

Music will be provided by some of his friends! Feel free to bring your instrument; an impromptu jam session could occur. An original piece is scheduled in dedication to him as well.

THANK YOU to Caleb at the Bath hospital, to the entire staff on neuro 8 at Strong and to all who knew and treated him kindly, with respect!!!
Published in The Corning Leader on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.