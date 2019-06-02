|
|
Chester Bush of Bath, NY, passed away February 17th at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He taught music and truly enjoyed performing in, and attending, quality concerts.
A celebration of his life will be held at the National Hotel in Bath, Sunday, June 9th from 2:00-4:00 for all who wish to honor his memory.
Music will be provided by some of his friends! Feel free to bring your instrument; an impromptu jam session could occur. An original piece is scheduled in dedication to him as well.
THANK YOU to Caleb at the Bath hospital, to the entire staff on neuro 8 at Strong and to all who knew and treated him kindly, with respect!!!
Published in The Corning Leader on June 2, 2019