Chester W. Heidrick, age 74, of Jacksonville, AL, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Chester was born on February 13, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Harry and Evelyn (Distell) Heidrick but was raised by Frederick Froehlich because his father Harry was killed during World War II. Chester served his country in the US Army for over 23 years and retired in 1989 as a Master Sergeant. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, flowers, and his ten dogs and one cat, and was known for his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Mildred; sons, Kevin (Leigh) Heidrick of Alabama and Craig Heidrick of Georgia; sister, Jessica (Larry) Ballance of Beaver Dams; brother, Ronald Heidrick of Hornell; 4 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Chester was predeceased by his brothers, Harry Heidrick, John Heidrick, and Frederick Froehlich, Jr.
Friends may call on Saturday, April 20th from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where services will follow at 9:30 AM with Pastor Gary Hart officiating. Burial and Military Honors will be held at Hope Cemetery in Corning.
Chester's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 16, 2019