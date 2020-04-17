|
Christine Watters, age 59, of Painted Post, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at home.
Christine was born on November 13, 1960 to Joseph and Rosalie (Payne) Gigliello. She married Douglas Watters on June 29, 1985 at St. Mary's Church in Corning.
Christine was born and raised on First Street in Corning, NY where she attended St. Mary's School. She was a 1978 graduate of Corning East High School and received an Associate's Degree from CCC. She was then employed for 38 years at Corning Inc, many of which were spent in the Patent Department. In 2015 she was honored as a Corning Incorporated Distinguished Associate for her continuous and outstanding contributions to the company. She retired in 2018 and always enjoyed going to concerts, spending time at the ocean and on the beach, watching the Washington Capitals and the New York Yankees, and spending time with family and friends on Waneta Lake.
Despite living with cancer for many years, she steadfastly refused to let it stand between raising her family and her love of life. The way that she battled this disease is an inspiration to her family, friends, and many others. Chris selflessly promoted cancer awareness and was always open to helping others who were on a similar journey. She fought for many years with grace, faith, and a huge smile on her face. Chris taught everyone she knew to always keep their heads up and to laugh through tough times.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Watters; sons, Michael (MacKenzie) Watters and Andrew (Courtney Robinson) Watters; sister, Maria (Craig) Drake of Lawrenceville, PA; brother, Louis (Tammy Crans) Gigliello of Addison, NY; aunt, Geraldine Gerry (William) Mertson of Newark Valley, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center, 2 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Christine will be privately held.
Christine's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 17, 2020