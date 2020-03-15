|
Clara Bliss passed peacefully on February 20, 2020 at Twin Cedars Senior Living, Shohola Township, PA. She was born on March 30, 1934 and lived a full, trailblazing and adventurous life. Throughout her life, her essence was one of love and gratitude, which she maintained during even her most traumatic days. She was predeceased by her first love and husband of 49 years, Rev. Ralph H Faulkner and also by her next love and husband of 9 years, Elmer C Bliss, her sister Joan (Bill) Feasley; and her parents Phoebe (Sanders) and Hollis Butler. She is survived by her children Ellen Kay Little of MA, Mervin Michael (Gale) Faulkner of VA and Darlene Janette (Clint) Hansen of AZ, sisters Linda Wilson, Dorothy (Jim) Russell, Karen (Stephen) Easter, Dawn (Ken) Lebbon, brother Robert (Fran) Clark, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was a contributor in every endeavor undertaken, a few from an accomplished long list include – Valedictorian and Science Award Winner in her Senior Class, Market Development for Corning Inc. championing the launch and branding of Corelle DinnerWare, including the most successful Corelle Pattern to date – Old Town Blue. She was a dedicated partner with her husband in the United Methodist Church, serving on or leading multiple committees, choral director, organist and overall supporter. A lover of music, she played the sousaphone in her high school marching band and cello in the orchestra and delighted in being a member of Sweet Adeline's chorus and their Southern Breeze barbershop quartet. Her final wishes for family and friends were to express how dearly she held your friendships and love; sending Love, Peace and Warmth of Friendship to all. Funeral and memorial services in Addison, NY are planned for early Autumn. Donations in her honor may be made to your local hospice, church or favorite charity.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 15, 2020