Clara H. Andrews, age 90, long time Lansing resident, passed away in her sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Greenwood, IN.
Clara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul D. Andrews. They resided and raised their family at 26 Myers Road from 1969-2019.
Clara was born on April 23, 1929, in Bradford, NY to Carrie and Earl Wilson. She is predeceased by her siblings Peg Spas and Faye Wilson, and son Reggie.
She worked with the Tompkins County Department of Social Services, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Jamesway Department Store.
The job she treasured the most was raising her children Stephanie, Jeff, Reg, Tom, Bryan, and Paula, She loved being part of their lives and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Freeville Methodist Church, Main St, Freeville, NY. Friends may call from 10:30 am - 12 pm, service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Clara's memory to Hospice, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 17, 2019