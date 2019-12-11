|
Clara K. Laughlin, 91, the widow of Olin "Joe" Laughlin, went home to be with the Lord and join her waiting loved ones, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her daughter's home in South Carolina.
Born the youngest daughter to Theodore Samuel and Etta Sharman Kent, on May 8, 1928, Clara joined a family including four older siblings: Gilletta "Dolly", Marie, George and Virgil. Her childhood years were spent in the Horseheads/Corning, NY area. She married "Joe", a local gentleman, on June 1, 1946, shortly after he returned from serving in WW2. Her married life was filled with managing the household, child rearing, gardening, sewing and cake making. Getting together with friends and family for a meal and playing cards or board games in the evening would have been a great day for her. Clara was a positive minded person that never met a stranger. A joyous and witty spirit made spending time with her a treasure. She was a faithful member of the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post and showed her devotion to her Sunday School family by volunteering in the nursery and the prayer room during Sunday services. After "Joe" passed away, she began cleaning houses and became a dear friend to all she served in that capacity.
Clara and Joe's life was blessed with two children, Phillip Laughlin (Peggy) and Patricia Davenport; four grandchildren, Laura Hluck (George), Jeff Laughlin (Ania), Katie Stanton (Lee), and Eric Briggs; seven grandchildren, Marissa, Julia, Sofia, James, Joseph, Breck and Theo; and special nieces and nephews, Susan Hendrickson (Gordon), Carol Laughlin, Sue Laughlin, Sharon Laughlin, Jim Laughlin (Kathy), Martha Force plus many others who all enjoyed family get-togethers with her through the years.
Clara was predeceased by: her parents and siblings, her husband, her son-in-law John Davenport and her oldest grandson, Eric Briggs. Clara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and relocated to South Carolina to spend the remainder of her life in the care of her daughter. Throughout the trials of Alzheimer's, she never lost her ability to smile when she saw you, enjoy a pretty flower, a sunny day or a beautiful blue sky filled with fluffy white clouds. Her simple delight and appreciation of all that God gave to us was a gift that touched everyone around her.
The Laughlin family would like to express their heartfelt love and appreciation for each and every act of kindness shown to Clara throughout her end of life battle with Alzheimer's - to her new church family at Piney Forest Baptist Church, to the nurses and staff of Tidelands Hospital and Hospice and to her new found friends, Mary and Herman Garvin and Maria Beckham who helped her daughter "Pat" care for her - She received wonderful care and companionship during the last 5 years of her life. May God richly bless all who made her final years comfortable and enjoyable.
Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at alz.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 11, 2019