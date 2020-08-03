Clare Marie Bavis died at her home in Corning, New York, on July 29, 2020.



Clare was born in Corning on August 16, 1931, to Edward L. and Marie Howe Bavis.



Clare attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and Corning Free Academy, Class of '49. She furthered her education at the University of Florida and the Katharine Gibbs School in New York City.



She started her career at The Corning Glass Works in 1956. She held numerous positions, including secretary, documentation writer, and program manager for Corning Inc. Foundation. In 1976, Clare became a supervisor at the Corning Glass Center and Museum where she handled media and public relations.



After retiring in 1986, Clare continued to work as a public relations consultant for the Corning Museum of Glass and for several local artists, including Tom Buechner, a long-time friend.



Clare had a passion for travel, bridge, tennis, and having fun.



In her mid-twenties she and a friend traveled around Europe for six months. Clare also loved to travel with her cousin, Margot Batman. Together they traveled to Africa, Iceland, and to Leningrad shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, and many other places.



She was a tournament bridge player and became a Life Master.



It was through bridge that she met John Bailey. John also excelled at having fun and he was also pretty darn good at bridge, tennis, and travel. Clare loved tennis. At the start of their relationship, John took up the game and became an avid player. Clare and John played almost daily until her knees gave out in her early eighties. She and John travelled widely, too, mainly to warm, sunny locations.



Clare and John greatly enjoyed their 40 years together. For the last twenty years Clare and John lived half the year in St. Petersburg, Florida, where they played tennis and bridge, they swam daily, gambled occasionally, and relished a nightly Manhattan on the veranda. They had many wonderful friends and thoroughly enjoyed life there.



Clare worked full time, had many interests and traveled widely, but still managed to spend a great deal of time with all her nieces and nephews.



Clare is survived by her nine nieces and nephews, Laura, Clare, Lida, William, Jennifer, John, Molly, Sid, and Katrina, and by her step-daughter, Lenore. She is also survived by twelve great-nieces and nephews, William, Elizabeth, Rachel, Evan, Nicholas, Catherine, Julia, Matthew, Steven, Matthew, Melinda, and Emma (Dot Com), and two grandchildren, Emily and Patrick. Clare was predeceased by her life partner, John, in 2017, and by her two sisters, Mary and Ann.



Clare was fortunate to have many friends, including lifelong friendships. In her final years she was grateful for the friendship and care she received from Teri.



Clare was an avid reader and storyteller. Those wishing to honor her memory may consider a memorial donation to the Southeast Steuben County Library.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Clare's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store