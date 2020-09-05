Clarence F. "Bub" Losey Jr., age 75 of Corning, NY passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on December 26, 1944 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence Sr. and Marie (Copp) Losey. Clarence graduated from Northside High School in 1963. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1963 to 1967. He married Cherie (Mix) Henry on November 26, 1988. Clarence worked as a senior investigator for Corning, Inc., retiring in 2002 with 45 years of service.
Clarence will be remembered for his warm smile and kindness, his love for his dogs, hunting, fishing, woodworking, NASCAR and framing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Clarence is survived by his loving wife Cherie; his two daughters: Michelle (Mark) Anderson and Debra (Patrick) Holiday; two step children: Roger (Tammy) Henry and Tina (Jeff Scranton) Henry; eight grandchildren: Morgan Holiday, Kendra Holiday, Alec Anderson, Brennan Anderson, Jason Harvey, Sabra Henry, Ryan (Joanna) Henry, and Larissa Henry; along with seven great grandchildren; sister, Midge Sutton; many nieces and nephews and his loyal four-legged buddy, Harley.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was predeceased by brothers: Donald Losey and Robert Losey; sisters: Evelina Preston, Judy Molson, and Kay Shadeck; and recently, his loving four-legged pal, Sassy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Clarence's family asks that you register or donate to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's taking place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Elmira, NY by visiting www.act.alz.org
, or a donation to Carefirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.
