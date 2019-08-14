|
|
Clarence "Lucky" Lovell, age 72, of Corning, NY died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Clarence was born on December 17, 1946 in Corning. He married Joan M. DeWert on November 3, 1965 in Lindley.
Clarence worked as a contractor before working for Hostranders, Riverside Builders Supply, and Corning Building Company as a sales clerk. He enjoyed Florida during retirement and loved fishing. He also enjoyed carpentry in his spare time and building gifts for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Pam (Todd) Lehman of Watkins Glen; sons: Frank Lovell of Corning, Doug Lovell of Texas and Nick Lovell of Corning; grandchildren: Erica Lovell of Alpine, NY, Samantha (Mike) Bailey of Trumansburg, NY, Chelsea Lehman of Watkins Glen, Doug (Chelsea) Lovell, Jr. of Texas, Zachery Lovell of Texas, and Todd Lehman, Jr. of Corning; nine great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins; close cousin, Charles (Kim) Baker of Corning; beloved dog, Bailey and grandpup, Maggie.
It's Clarence's wish that private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org or a .
Clarence's family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 14, 2019