Claude A. Partridge, age 92 of Campbell, NY passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Bath, NY.



Born on June 15, 1928 in Chatham, PA, he was the son of the late Norman and Nellie (Burton) Partridge. He married Lucile Dailey on August 9, 1969, she preceded him in death on January 12, 2016. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Austin's Construction in Campbell, NY. Claude will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and the Adirondack Mountains.



Claude is survived by his son, Tex (Ellen) Partridge of Beaver Dams; grandchildren: Jen (Shawn Copp, and his daughter, Kate) Croft of Corning, NY, Greg (Kelly) Partridge of Kanona, NY; great grandchildren: Jay (Rebecca) Croft, Josh Croft, Jeremy Croft, Skylar Partridge, Brett Bess and Ella (Randy) Johnson; and two great great grandchildren: Eli and Grayson Croft.



In addition to his parents and wife, Lucile, Claude was predeceased by his first wife, Gertrude Partridge; and several brothers and sisters.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

