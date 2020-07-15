Clifford F. 'Butch' Whitehead Jr., age 74, of Campbell, NY died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Guthrie Corning Hospital.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on April 29, 1946, the son of the late Clifford Sr. and Grace (Nesbitt) Whitehead.



Butch was a Registered Nurse and retired in 2010 as Supervisor at the Corning Hospital, after 34 years of service. He was a Gentleman Farmer of the land his family grew up on.



He is survived by his loving wife Denise (Rawleigh) Whitehead, daughter, Sheri and Donald Markell, son Clifford F. 'Chipper' Whitehead III, mother of his children and good friend Donna Whitehead, all of Campbell, NY; step children, Kristina and Ron McCracken of Addison, NY and Michael Gerych of Bath, NY; grandchildren, Nicole Whitehead, Heather (Robert) Cushing, Cody Hill, Jenna Markell, Zachery (Samantha) McCracken, Kali McCracken and Haylee Gerych, four great grandchildren; his siblings, Trudy Easton, Mary Lee (Vincent) Welch, Jim (Diana) Whitehead, Harriett (Davis) Bechtol and Gail (Jay) Walker, faithful companion Yukon, several nieces and nephews and his Corning Hospital family.



Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Thursday, July 16th from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 pm.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17th at 11:00 am at the funeral home followed by a graveside service and burial in Nondaga Cemetery in Bath.

