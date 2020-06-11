Clifford J. VanSkiver, age 65, passed away at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Clifford was born in North Hornell to the late Clifford & Nellie (Holmes) VanSkiver on July 1, 1954. Clifford was a truck driver for Dutch-Hough out of Kanona. He loved heavy equipment, farming, and old western movies.
In addition to his parents, Clifford is also predeceased by his brother, Steven VanSkiver.
Clifford is survived by his sons: Brandon "Beau" (Becky) VanSkiver, Cody VanSkier & Chad VanSkiver; his granddaughters: Arianah VanSkiver and Brooke VanSkiver; his siblings: Andy, Jim, Jeff, Cheryl, Elaine, & Diane; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit BairdFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.