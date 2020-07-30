1/1
Clyde "Doc" Daugherty
Clyde "Doc" Daugherty, age 92, of Corning, New York passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He and Elaine Boyer were married June 22, 1953 in Eldenton, Pennsylvania, and have two sons: Patrick C. (Irene) Daugherty of Corning and Kristopher W. Daugherty of Corning, New York.

A graduate of Edinboro State Teachers College, and a Master's Degree in Education from Elmira College, he was a teacher for 29 years, the last 25 years being at Northside Blodgett Middle School in Corning, retiring from there in June, 1985.

Clyde was a World War II and five year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Corning Elks Lodge #1071 for over 30 years, and was a member of the VFW Post 524 in Corning, and the American Legion Post 1612 in Big Flats.

Clyde is survived by his sons: Patrick (Irene) Daugherty and Kristopher Daugherty; his grandchildren: Adriane of Corning and Ryan (Laura) of Goose Creek, SC; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was predeceased by his beloved wife: Elaine in 2016; his sister: Charlotte Vause, Helen Stover and Pauline Riggle; his brothers: Fred H. Daugherty and Kenneth Ray Daugherty.

Burial will be held at Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Clyde's honor to the Bath VA, 76 Veterans Ave, Bath, NY 14810

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 31, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
