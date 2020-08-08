Concetta M. "Connie" Scudder, age 93, of Corning, NY died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Connie was born January 31, 1927 in Benevento, Italy to Pellegrino and Paulina (Baldino) Capozzi. In 1933 she and her mother came to the US through Ellis Island. Connie attended Saint Mary's School and CFA. Connie went to work at Corning Glass Works when she was 15 years old and had 47 active years prior to retiring in 1994 from Steuben Glass. She received her 75-year pin in 2019.



Connie was a past member of Big Flats American Legion Auxiliary and a current member of the Corning American Legion 746 Auxiliary, was past Treasurer of the Marconi Lodge, and member of the Red Hat Society. Connie had been a Union Representative for the Local 1000 for many years. She was a Board Member of the CRIG. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan at All Saints Parish.



She is survived by her sister, Maryann Mineo of Corning; brother, Rocco Capozzi of Christiansburg, VA; nieces and nephews: Sabrina (Joseph) O'Connell of Painted Post, Michael (Lynn) Mineo of Wilmington, DE, Donna Capozzi-Speaks of Christiansburg, VA, Lee (Shawn) Capozzi of Riner, VA, Paula (Steve) Davis of Manhattan Beach, CA, Ben (Elyse) Capozzi of South Boston, VA; great nieces and nephew, Nicole O'Connell, Max and Jennifer Mineo; great great nieces and nephew, Tyler, Laura, Isabella, Lorelei, and Lulu; and a cousin, Mary Baldino Mineo. Connie was predeceased by her siblings, Josephine and Patrick Capozzi. Special thanks to her caregivers: Nadine, Valeri, Rhonda, Dee, Heather, Amanda, Jodi, and the team of CareFirst. And thanks to Jane, Diane, the Austin, Zigas, and Landry families, and Father Matthew Jones who supported the family throughout Connie's illness.



A Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of Connie's life will be held at a time to be announced.



Memorial donations may be made in her name to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830 or to the Corning American Legion, 8 River Road, Corning, NY 14830.



Connie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

