Constance M. (Ogden ) Cook, aged 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4th 2020 after a long illness at the Ira Davenport Hospital in Bath NY.
She was born in Blossburg PA. on July 4th 1939 to the late Ralph Ogden and Ruth P. Brown.
She was predeceased by Her husband Howard H. Cook in 2007, son Nick Cook in 1986, and step father Raymond Brown in 2014.
She is survived by sons Mark and Micheal Cook, daughter in law Jackie Cook, sister Jerry Degliequi, grandchildren Johnathan and Denise Cook, Sarah and Nathan Hackett, Nick and Erin Cook, great grandchildren Zaciah and Vyla Cook, Theo and David Hackett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
From her first high school job at the Sugar Bowl in Hammondsport, through her time as a partner with her husband Howard operating Cook's Seafood, Connie worked hard and loved to offer high quality food and service. She was the perfect balance of integrity and fun in all of her workplaces. The Wine Museum and Wine Country Cafe at Bully Hill were also places she and her co-workers served the community. She loved antiques and was active in her local government and church. Her grape pies were a regional favorite for decades.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Care First hospice organization on 3805 Meads Creek road in Painted Post NY 14870, or The Fred and Harriett Taylor Memorial library on 21 Williams street in Hammondsport NY 14840.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Jan. 11th at 2 PM at the Methodist Church on 35 Lake St. in Hammondsport. There will be light snacks in the church basement after the service.
Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are by the La Marche Funeral Home in Hammondsport.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 8, 2020