|
|
Cora A. Robertson, age 78 of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 30th, 1941 in Corning, NY to Arthur Wagner and Margaret Dodson. She married Donald Robertson on July 30th, 1960.
She was employed with Westinghouse then the A&P Plant. She retired from the Corning Painted Post School District as a bus driver for many years.
Cora believed in giving back to others, volunteering through organizations like the Red Cross Blood Bank, and Arnot Ogden Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and having a simple coffee and lunch with family and friends. Cora lived her life for her children, grandchildren and her beloved furry family.
Cora is survived by her husband: Donald Robertson; daughters: Terrie (Ricky) Gaylord of Garden City, SC, Brenda Potter of Coopers Plains, NY, three grandchildren: Trey (Cynthia) Potter of Painted Post, NY, Mark (Sarah) Potter of Cicero, NY, Mary (Shala) Potter of Elmira, NY; sisters: Margo Myers of Painted Post, NY, Kathleen Turner of Rock Hill, SC; nieces and nephew: Debbie VanEtten, Corning, NY, Tammy Chaltin of Horseheads, NY, Scott Turner of Rock Hill, SC.
Private services will be held at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Corning. She will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cora's name may be sent to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870, or Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Kind words or fond memories of Cora can be offered to her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 16, 2019