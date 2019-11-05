|
|
Coralee Jane Lane, age 77, of Corning, NY died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads. Coralee was born on September 13, 1942 to Bradford and Rossetta (Woodcock) Allen. She married John Lane on January 18, 1963 at Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Corning.
She is survived by her husband, John Lane; daughters, Tina (Art) Sherman of Campbell, NY and Darby (Roger) Strumpeler of Firth, NE; sister, Donna Coupe of Corning; brothers, Milton (Dawn) Allen and Stanley (Connie) Allen, both of NC; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lane; grandchildren: Betty and Thomas Sherman, Kirsten and Bryce Strumpeler, and Jonathan Lane.
Coralee was predeceased by her son, GySgt. Shawn Lane-USMC.
At Coralee's request, there will be no calling hours or services.
Coralee's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 5, 2019