Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Resources
More Obituaries for Coralee Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coralee Jane Lane


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coralee Jane Lane Obituary
Coralee Jane Lane, age 77, of Corning, NY died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Elcor Health Services in Horseheads. Coralee was born on September 13, 1942 to Bradford and Rossetta (Woodcock) Allen. She married John Lane on January 18, 1963 at Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Corning.

She is survived by her husband, John Lane; daughters, Tina (Art) Sherman of Campbell, NY and Darby (Roger) Strumpeler of Firth, NE; sister, Donna Coupe of Corning; brothers, Milton (Dawn) Allen and Stanley (Connie) Allen, both of NC; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lane; grandchildren: Betty and Thomas Sherman, Kirsten and Bryce Strumpeler, and Jonathan Lane.

Coralee was predeceased by her son, GySgt. Shawn Lane-USMC.

At Coralee's request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Coralee's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coralee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -