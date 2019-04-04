|
Corrado A. Palumbo, age 84 of Corning, New York passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.
He was born on June 8th, 1934 in Futani, Italy to Anella Palumbo. He married Antonietta Sagaria on August 22, 1960 in Futani, Italy. Shortly after marriage they moved to Corning, NY in 1961.
He retired in 1997 from Ingersoll-Rand after 30 years of service. Corrado will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Italy and vegetable gardening was his passion.
Corrado is survived by his wife, Antonietta Palumbo of Corning; two sons: Gerardo (Judith) Palumbo of Corning, NY, Aniello (Lisa) Palumbo of Painted Post, NY; four grandchildren: Cassandra Palumbo, Christina Palumbo, Olivia Palumbo, Domenic Palumbo.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 East Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street, Corning, NY on Saturday at 10:00am. Entombment will immediately follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Corrado's name may be sent to: All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Ave, Corning, NY 14830, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kind words or fond memories of Corrado can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 4, 2019