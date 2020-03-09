|
|
With a heavy heart, we mourn the passing of Czeslawa "CeCe" Losinger of Wellsboro, PA, a woman of valor, who died on Friday, March 6, 2020 as bravely as she lived.
A Holocaust survivor, she was born June 20, 1934 in Zezulin Poland, the daughter of the late Ludwik and Janina (Kozicki) Markwart.
At the age of 6 she was taken from her parents and siblings - sister Kazimiera, and brothers Weislos and Henryk - by German soldiers. She was bounced around to different German orphanages until she was taken in by a German couple whose names are unknown.
CeCe immigrated to the United States in 1959. She was an exceptional mother to her five children Lloyd (Shannon) Losinger of Niceville, FL; Billy Losinger of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Anneliese Hotelling of Lawrenceville, PA; Angela (Chris) Krog of Mt. Clemons, MI and deceased daughter Irmgard Jones; her 22 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, siblings, and daughter, she was predeceased by 2 granddaughters and a great grandson.
She was inspiring to many. She loved and laughed and was adored. Through it all, CeCe lived her life with abundant energy, honesty, and determination. She was spunky, big-hearted, and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She taught us that life is not always fair, but while we are here and living, we should make the most of it. With this she showed us all how to enjoy life and treat each day as a marvelous gift.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga, PA with Reverend Bryan Wright officiating.
Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 9, 2020