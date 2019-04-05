|
Daan M. Hoekstra passed away at home in Alamos, Sonora, Mexico surrounded by his loving family.
Daan was born to Karl and Lynn Hoekstra in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Corning East High School in 1980, attended the University of Dallas, Atelier Lack in Minnesota and the University of British Columbia. He was teaching and working on a PhD at the University of North Texas when he became ill in August of 2018.
Daan was an artist. Along with paintings, he produced murals and frescos in many locations.
One commission for a mural in a chapel took him to Alamos where he met his future wife. He decided to make this small colonial town his home.
Daan had a passion for the philosophy of art and its relationship with the history of mankind.
Daan is survived by his wife Magda and their sons, Jan and Crever. He is also survived by his parents, brother Dirk, sister Suzi and her husband, Jay McKendrick, niece Katie and nephew Jacob along with many extended family members in Alamos.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 5, 2019