Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Dale A. Conway


1938 - 2019
Dale A. Conway Obituary
Dale A. Conway, age 80, of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home, with his loving wife at his side.

Dale was born November 7, 1938 in Wellsville, NY. He is the son of Ralph and Anna M. (Oliver) Conway. He married Linda Conway on December 2, 1995.

Dale was loved by all for his quick wit and love of laughter. He was a dedicated volunteer all of his life; most recently for the American Red Cross.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Conway; daughters: Carol Dean of Bolivar, NY, Connie (Mark) Miller of Allegany, NY and Marianne (Robert) Funnell of Savona, NY; sons, Greg (Wendy) Conway of Apex, NC and Robert (Kristin) Conway of Fairport, NY; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Dale was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley R. (Presher) Conway.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's name to The Finger Lakes Chapter of the American Red Cross, 11371 LPGA Dr., Corning, NY 14830.

Services will be held at the discretion of the family. Burial will be held in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Portville, NY.

Dale's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 21, 2019
