|
|
Dale W. Hare, affectionately known as Hareball, born to William and Glenna Hare on December 15, 1952 in Bath, NY, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. His life has been a reflection of abundant love and kindness.
Dale was a student at Bath Haverling High School, and graduated in the class of 1970. He attended Corning Community College with a focus on Business and Computer Science.
While Dale was a student in high school, and throughout college, he worked in the shipping and receiving department at W.T. Grants in Bath, NY, while also working as a helping hand for his father at Bill's Shell Gas Station. He began his career in 1975 at the Bath Gas and Electric as a gas department serviceman. Dale was incredibly hardworking, and his commitment to the company earned him a promotion to Gas Department Supervisor, which he held until his retirement in 2007. In retirement, he enjoyed driving school bus for the Bath Central School District, often taking on extra trips for sporting events and field trips. Dale had a passion for his community, and he was loved by his students and colleagues.
Dale had many hobbies in his personal life. He was a talented woodworker, enjoyed playing euchre and gin, was an avid sports enthusiast, from being a dedicated Buffalo Bills fan, to his love for the game of golf, and in his younger days, Dale was an accomplished bowler and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Bath Country Club for 40 years, where he maintained a single digit handicap. He had one career Hole in One at Indian Hills Country Club, as well as achieving a perfect 300 game in bowling.
You could always find Dale sitting around a campfire, as camping was his absolute favorite past time. Whether it was at a local campsite surrounded by family and friends, or traveling up and down the East Coast, Dale was in his element.
On November 12, 1985, Dale was initiated as a member of the Bath Elks Lodge. Shortly after his initiation, he became an officer of the lodge and by 1991, he was installed as the Exalted Ruler. His commitment continued when he was installed as the NYS Vice President of the Southern Tier District from 1996-1997 and further onto the national level as the District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Southern Tier District from 1998-1999. Dale also acted as the NYS Elks Association State Office Training Chairman, and finally, as Secretary of the Bath Lodge from April 2005 - March 2020. His accumulated knowledge gained on his progression through the organization contributed to his exceptional ability to fulfill the duties of the secretary. His total understanding of the organization made him a mentor to many throughout New York State. Along with his numerous awards during state and national ritual competitions, he was also recognized as Officer of the Year in 2014. His dedication and contributions to the Order will be treasured for years to come.
Dale was a proud father, grandfather, and a loving husband. He was predeceased by his father, William Hare, his daughter, Christine (Hare) West, and his granddaughter, Erica Morey. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Gloria (Knaak) Hare; mother, Glenna (Covell) Hare; daughters Michelle (Laurence) Morey, and Jeannine (Brett) Staller; sons David Hare, and Greg Hare; son-in-law Skeet (Jen) West; brothers Dean (Dawn) Hare, and Dana (Diane) Hare; as well as 15 grandchildren, and many extended family members.
Dale was a man who didn't know the word quit. He saw everything through to the end and met his obligations head on. He always followed through and went all in whole heartedly. He had the best laugh; A calming presence; and gave unconditional love.
He was a Hero and a Friend.
An Elks Memorial Service will be held followed by a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Bath Elks Lodge, PO Box 607, Bath, NY 14810, in reference to the Dale W. Hare Memorial Scholarship.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 20, 2020