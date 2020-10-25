Daniel Charles Borden, age 57, of Gang Mills, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home. He was born on September 16, 1963 in Corning, the son of Daniel E. and Betty Jean (Thomas) Borden. He married Lori E. Gunn on August 27, 1988 in Corning.
Family was the most important thing to Daniel and he cherished the time he spent with them. Dan's life long mantra was faith, family, friends, and forgiveness. He graduated from West High School and Corning Community College, and he was a life member of the First Baptist Church of Painted Post. He was an avid NY Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan, and he enjoyed fishing and photography.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lori, daughters, Brandi Borden of Corning and Amanda (Justin) Borden Chesterfield of Albany, father, Daniel "Elmer" Borden of Painted Post, Sis, Pam (Doug) Goforth of Painted Post, a niece, Kayla Goforth of NC, a nephew, Alexander Goforth of FL, Lori's parents, Rev. Jim and Jan Gunn of MA, Lori's siblings, Randy (Mary Beth) Gunn of Albany, Joel (Marji) Gunn of MA, Jon (Lisa) Gunn of CA, and nieces and nephews, Jackie (Jared) Montgomery, Christian Gunn, Ben (Marcsi) Gunn, Brandon Gunn, Michael Gunn, Nick Gunn, and Sydney Gunn. He is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Daniel was predeceased by mother, Betty Jean Thomas Borden in 1999.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. A private funeral service will follow. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Daniel's name to the First Baptist Church of Painted Post, 130 West Water St. Painted Post, NY 14870 or the American Heart Association
by going to heart.org
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com